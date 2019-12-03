Guess Who This Tie Dye Tot Turned Into!
Guess Who This Tie Dye Tot Turned Into!
12/3/2019 12:00 AM PT
Before this bright little babe was glowing with celebrity shine, she was just another trippy little tot with some ravishing rainbow styles growing up in Venice, California.
The tie die tot has always had a famous side because she's the celebrity spawn of a directionally driven singer and an actress who could be from a different world!
Now, this cute kid is a triple threat on the Hollywood circuit as a model for designers like Alexander Wang, an actress with credits like "Mad Max: Fury Road" and singer and songwriter and is even featured on Drake's jam "Passionfruit."
3 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.