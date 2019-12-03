Guess Who This Tie Dye Tot Turned Into!

Guess Who This Tie Dye Tot Turned Into!

12/3/2019 12:00 AM PT
Launch Gallery
Guess Who! Launch Gallery
Getty/TMZ Composite

Before this bright little babe was glowing with celebrity shine, she was just another trippy little tot with some ravishing rainbow styles growing up in Venice, California.

The tie die tot has always had a famous side because she's the celebrity spawn of a directionally driven singer and an actress who could be from a different world!

Now, this cute kid is a triple threat on the Hollywood circuit as a model for designers like Alexander Wang, an actress with credits like "Mad Max: Fury Road" and singer and songwriter and is even featured on Drake's jam "Passionfruit."

Can you guess who she is?

Related Articles

3 COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video