Onyx Singer Fredro Starr 'Memba Him?!

Brooklyn born Fredro Starr (real name Fred Lee Scruggs Jr.) was only 22 years old when he shot to stardom with bangers like "Slam," "Shiftee" and "Throw Ya Gunz" as the raspy rapper with a grimey style in the influential east coast rap group, Onyx.

Fredro Starr was in the hardcore hip-hop group alongside Sonny Seeza and Big DS for a portion of their rap reign but has maintained the Queens base Onyx with his longtime partner in rhyme, Sticky Fingaz.