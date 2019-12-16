Buffalo Stance Singer Neneh Cherry 'Memba Her?!

Swedish born Neneh Cherry (real name Neneh Mariann Karlsson) was in her mid-20s when she shot to stardom as a songwriter, rapper and singer with 80s dance bangers like " Buffalo Stance ," " Kisses On The Wind " and " Manchild " on her 1989 debut album, Raw Like Sushi.

Talent doesn't seem to fall far from the Cherry tree in Neneh's family ... her brother, Eagle-Eye Cherry, was also famous with the song, "Save Tonight," on his Desireless album that landed in the top 100 of the U.S. charts back in 1999.