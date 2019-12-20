TMZ Staffers Flaunt Their Finest Ugly Holiday Sweaters
TMZ Staff Gets Ugly in the Office ... Holiday Sweater Party!!!
12/20/2019 12:36 PM PT
It wouldn't be the holidays without sporting a Santa hat, popping on a hideous sweater and exchanging gifts with your coworkers ... and we here at TMZ are no different.
Check out our staff's collection of clashing colors as we merrily move around the office in goofy garb ... spreading Christmas cheer and Hanukkah happiness (the donuts provided certainly help).
The holiday tops feature a wide range of seasonal subject matter, pop culture references, adult-themed humor and, of course ... plenty of cats and dogs.
We truly hope you all enjoy the holidays, finish off 2019 strong and have a happy, happy New Year. Cheers!
