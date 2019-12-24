'Bachelorette' Contestant Lincoln Adim Takes Deal in Sex Crime Case

Exclusive

Lincoln Adim -- "The Bachelorette" contestant who gained notoriety for allegedly concealing his criminal record before joining the show -- has taken a sweet deal that will likely have whole the case dismissed.

Adim -- who was one of Becca's suitors in season 14 -- had originally pled guilty to indecent assault and battery in May 2018 ... just weeks before the show started airing. Adim was accused of groping a woman on a Boston harbor cruise. He got 2 years probation.

As TMZ first reported ... Warner Bros. said Lincoln lied to 'Bachelorette' producers and hid the case from them in order to get on the cast. They found out while season 14 was airing, and Adim was still in the running.

The bad news for Adim is no final rose -- Becca sent him packing in the 6th week. The good news, and more important news, for him is ... right around that same time his conviction was vacated on a technicality involving his GPS monitor.

That meant prosecutors got a do-over, and last week Adim struck a deal. He does not have to plead guilty but will be on probation for 3 months. If he stays away from the woman and keeps his nose clean ... the case will be dismissed after those 3 months.

Losing a reality show, but winning in court ... sounds like a victory overall.