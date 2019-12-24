Guess Who This Christmas Girl Turned Into!

Before this princess in pigtails became one of the most successful supermodels in the world, she was just a little sweetie smiling by the Christmas tree.

Growing up in Huntington Beach, CA, she did gymnastics and played volleyball before deciding to become a model in her teens ... after being discovered at one of her mother's showroom appointments (her mom's a celeb stylist).

She broke out on the international scene at the age of 20 after landing campaigns with Gap and DKNY, and a layout in Vogue Italia.

Oprah was reportedly wowed by her on the catwalk at a Ralph Lauren fashion show in October 2011, and the next year ... she walked in her first Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.