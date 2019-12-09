Guess Who This Flower Girl Turned Into!
Guess Who This Flower Girl Turned Into!
12/9/2019 12:01 AM PT
Before this flower girl was a highly successful singer and actress, she won a ton of singing and talent competitions as a teenager before vaulting to national prominence as the youngest winner of "American Idol" at the time, when she was only 17 years old.
After winning 'Idol,' her career took off and she started touring and releasing studio albums. She's also acted on TV, in film and on Broadway.
Her father played in the National Football League for 9 seasons, including 8 years with the New York Giants, and she dated Jason Derulo for 3 years.
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.