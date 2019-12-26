LSU's Joe Burrow Hits Game Winner Against Oklahoma In Basketball Shoot-Out

LSU's Joe Burrow Hits Game Winner Vs. Oklahoma ... In Hoops Shoot-Out

12/26/2019 8:25 AM PT
JOE BURROW FOR THE WIN ... in a basketball shoot-out?!

Yeah, it happened -- against Oklahoma -- and it was awesome.

Turns out, the LSU and Oklahoma football teams had a friendly Xmas Day basketball shooting contest Wednesday night ahead of the big Peach Bowl game.

Both sides picked a 5-man crew to hit shots from all over the court. The Sooners were up big going into the last round ... but the Heisman Trophy-winning QB stepped in and went 10 for 12, sealing the victory for the Tigers!

By the way, Burrow was a pretty solid high school basketball player back in Ohio before he turned his full-time focus to football.

According to Max Preps, Burrow averaged 19.3 points per game his senior year at Athens High ... with 6.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists. Not bad, right!?

Anyway, he was better at football ... and now he's expected to go Top 3 in the NFL Draft. What an athlete, huh?

