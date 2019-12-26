Senator Chuck Schumer Waits for Bike Helmet as Impeachment Trial Stalls

... Now If I Could Only Get My Bike Helmet

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is playing the waiting game in 2 venues ... Washington D.C., where he and his colleagues are waiting for the Articles of Impeachment, and Miami Beach, where he's waiting for a bike helmet.

One of our producers ran into the Senator from New York Thursday at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel, where Schumer planned to jump on a bike and enjoy the 70+ degree weather. The concierge must have been busy, because Chuck waited and waited.

He told our producer he's certain Trump will lose the election, and certainly intimated that 2020 will be a make-or-break time for the United States of America.

It's interesting ... by saying Trump will lose, he seems to be conceding what has become pretty obvious ... that the President will not be removed from office by the Republican-controlled Senate.