Sen. Chuck Schumer Says Nancy Pelosi Deserves a Steak For Handling Trump

Sen. Chuck Schumer has beef with Nancy Pelosi ... the good kind.

We got the Senate Minority Leader at Reagan Airport Friday, hours after President Trump announced a temporary end to the government shutdown, and asked if Nancy deserves a steak for standing up to the Prez.

Schumer didn't hesitate ... and ya gotta hear what cut of meat Chuck says Nancy should be chowing down on tonight!

Word on the street is Nancy is the most effective, if not the only person in Washington, who can go toe-to-toe with Trump ... and ya gotta believe it, after she refused to cave into the Prez's demands for wall funding.

Forget cake ... let Nancy eat steak!