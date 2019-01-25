President Trump Says Deal Reached To End Government Shutdown For 3 Weeks

President Trump We're Ending The Gov't Shutdown ... For 3 Weeks

President Trump and the Democrats have reached a deal to end the government shutdown and reopen the government ... for 3 weeks.

The Prez announced the deal Friday during a press conference in front of the White House ... ending the shutdown that had dragged on for an unprecedented 35 days.

The deal does not include funding for Trump's beloved border wall ... and the temporary end to the shutdown comes as thousands of federal workers missed another paycheck during the longest government shutdown in history.