Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Trump Has My Ear, But Not My Respect

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Will Listen to Trump's SOTU, But No Handshake

EXCLUSIVE

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is ready and willing to listen to President Trump's State of the Union Address when it's appropriate ... but she's not going to shake his hand.

We got AOC on Capitol Hill Wednesday night -- before Trump capitulated to Nancy Pelosi and delayed the State of the Union Address -- and she emphasized it's high time for POTUS to reopen the government and get federal workers their paychecks. Once he does that, she says she'll be present in the House Chamber for his SOTU ... but don't expect her to extend her hand to him.

And, our photog had a convo with the Congresswoman about her AOC moniker. She says it makes her feel like she has a lot to live up to considering the history of 3-letter nicknames in politics, but if she can accomplish 10 percent of one woman in particular ... she'll be happy.