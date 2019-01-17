Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez If Mitch Won't End Shutdown ... Cardi B and I Will!!!

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Backs Cardi B, Says Sen. McConnell Still MIA

EXCLUSIVE

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is still desperately seeking the one man who can end the government shutdown today ... and says Cardi B's verbal smackdown of President Trump is on point.

We got the freshman congresswoman Thursday on the Hill, and she continued calling out Sen. Mitch McConnell. She says he's nowhere to be found, and places blame on him -- more than Trump -- for the fact government employees still aren't getting paid ... 27 days into the shutdown.

AOC's first speech from the House floor on Wednesday topped 1 million views -- a record for C-Span's Twitter feed -- so, it's clear people are paying attention when she speaks. Still, she admits she can't smoke out McConnell.

She also weighed in on fellow New Yorker Cardi B's rant about the gov't shutdown.

If ya missed it, the MC blasted Trump, saying "our country is in a hellhole right now, all for a f***ing wall."

Not shockingly, Cortez gives Cardi her stamp of approval, and says they might have to do what Sen. McConnell won't do.