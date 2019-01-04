Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Claps Back at Republicans with New Dancing Video

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Congresswoman Dancing in D.C. Now ... Claps Back At GOP

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ﻿is taking her dance routines to our nation's capital -- brushing off her GOP haters and showcasing the dance moves they shaded ... right outside her Congressional office.

The freshly sworn-in Congresswoman from New York posted this clip Friday morning in response to a right-wing Twitter account digging up video of her dancing with friends back in college. Alexandria said, "I hear the GOP thinks women dancing are scandalous. Wait till they find out Congresswomen dance too!"

...High School video of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez -- Congratulations New York! pic.twitter.com/VSKdUImhZj — Dan Jordan (@realdanjordan) January 2, 2019

ICYMI ... an old clip showing AOC happily dancing on a roof with other Boston University students surfaced online Wednesday, the day before she was sworn into Congress. The clip was clearly meant to be a smear, though it actually sparked some strong defenses in support of Alexandria.

She who dances last ...