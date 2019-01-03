Rep. Rashida Tlaib 1st Palestinian-American Congresswoman ... Swarmed for First Day on the Hill!!!

Rashida Tlaib, First Palestinian-American Congresswoman, Swarmed on Capitol Hill

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, the first Palestinian-American woman to serve in Congress, got the A-list celeb treatment -- a full crush of photographers and shouting fans -- as she arrived on Capitol Hill.

We got Michigan's new Congresswoman Thursday afternoon, heading up the Capitol steps where she was swarmed by media, supporters and family members. The latter were not shy about cheering her on for her first day on the job.

Rashida is now part of the 116th Congress and the new-look House of Representatives -- which has swung Democrat -- and she's among the sea of women of color who were voted into office.

IN PHOTOS: Nancy Pelosi, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Deb Haaland at the swearing-in ceremony on the floor of the U.S. House pic.twitter.com/iJoEQ7RTZ7 — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) January 3, 2019

Busy day on the Hill -- swearing in of new members, Nancy Pelosi was just elected Speaker of the House, and some of the new reps are taking selfies on the floor.

Lots of them brought their kids to work too. Great for photo ops, but if we're keeping it real ... they've got a lot of work to do. Government shutdown, anyone?