Donald Trump Should Not Get Immunity in Return for Resignation, Congressman Says

Donald Trump's biggest foes on Capitol Hill want him out of office, but at least one is not willing to give him immunity from criminal prosecution as a quid pro quo.

Congressman Adriano Espaillat has already advocated for Articles of Impeachment against 45, but there's a line in the sand he will not cross. We asked him on "TMZ Live" Tuesday if he'd be okay if the Manhattan U.S. Attorney gave Trump and members of his family a promise they will not be prosecuted, in return for the President leaving the White House. Espaillat recoiled at the prospect.

The Manhattan U.S. Attorney essentially said Trump committed a felony by violating campaign finance laws in the hush money payout to Stormy Daniels. Although it seems Trump cannot be prosecuted while in office, he could definitely be charged when his term is up.