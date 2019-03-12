Chuck Schumer Says He Won't Officiate J Lo & A-Rod Wedding for Good Reason

Chuck Schumer God Bless J Lo and A-Rod ... But Don't Ask Me to Officiate

Chuck Schumer's very happy for his friends Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, but when it comes time for their wedding ... he wants nothing to do with leading them through their vows.

The New York Senator was out in D.C. Monday and got asked about J Lo and A-Rod's recent engagement ... he seems to be all about it.

Schumer's not down with officiating their nuptials, though ... but it's nothing personal. Chuck says he has a bad track record so he's sworn it off forever -- basically, he's doing them a favor.

The Senator also has some solid and fitting advice for the power couple, who happen to be incredibly wealthy. Peep the clip.

As we reported ... Rodriguez and Lopez shared their big news Saturday -- they're getting hitched after a couple of years of dating. J Lo also showed off her MASSIVE new rock.