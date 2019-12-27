DoorDash Driver Killed in Denny's Armed Robbery, Manhunt for Suspects

Play video content Prince William County Police

A DoorDash delivery driver was shot and killed in an early morning armed robbery at a Denny's ... and a manhunt is on for the suspects.

The 2 men entered the restaurant in Manassas, Virginia around 2:20 AM the day after Christmas while brandishing guns and were reportedly robbing the place when Yusuf Ozgur, a DoorDash employee, arrived to pick up an order.

Ozgur was tragically killed when he encountered the suspects as they were running out ... according to police.

Surveillance footage shows the men running into the Denny's with dark clothes, masks and gloves on before holding the place up. Prince William County police describe them as in their late teens to early 20s.

There were reportedly over 20 customers and employees in the restaurant at the time of the robbery.

The FBI and local police are offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest and conviction in Ozgur's killing.

The delivery driver was a husband and father of 2. His family tells WJLA he was a handyman working for DoorDash to earn extra money for the family.