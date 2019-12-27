Guess Who This Christmas Kid Turned Into!

Before she was a model and renowned actress, this little one went to school to pursue a career in journalism. She had a semester left at Columbia College Chicago before ditching journalism to pursue a career in acting. She first landed modeling gigs for several magazines and catalogs before landing some acting gigs.

She went on to star in some of the biggest movies ... including "Kiss Kiss Bang Bang," "Gone Baby Gone," "Made of Honor," "Eagle Eye" and many, many more. Her work also earned critical acclaim in tons of 'Mission Impossible' movies. You may also remember her from the first season of the hit series "True Detective" ... earning a Golden Globe nomination for best supporting actress.