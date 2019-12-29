Multiple Stabbing Victims at New York Hanukkah Celebration

Breaking News ABC 7

A man has been arrested in connection with a vicious hate crime against Jews ... and 2 people are now fighting for their lives.

Cops say the suspect entered the home of a rabbi Saturday night to celebrate the 7th day of Hanukkah. The man then pulled out a knife -- which one eyewitness said looked like a broomstick -- and began attacking many of the 100 guests.

CBS News

Five of the guests were stabbed and 2 are in critical condition. One of the victims was stabbed at least 6 times.

Most of the people who attended the party were Hasidic Jews. The home where the attack occurred is in a New York suburb which has the largest Jewish population per capita in the country.

VIDEO: Right after the #Monsey stabbing, the Rabbi and his followers gathered in the synagogue next door to his home (where the attack took place), and continued the celebrations. "The grace of God did not end and his mercy did not leave us," is a rough translation of the lyrics. pic.twitter.com/fRPP7kVypP — OJPAC Hudson Valley Region (@OJPACHV) December 29, 2019 @OJPACHV

The rabbi was not about to cower ... after the attack, he continued with the celebration.