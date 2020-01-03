Fired Dallas Stars Coach Jim Montgomery Enters Rehab for Alcohol Abuse

Breaking News Getty

NHL coach Jim Montgomery -- who was recently fired by the Dallas Stars -- says he's admitting himself into rehab after the "wake-up call" of losing his job.

50-year-old Montgomery got the ax in December over a mysterious incident that nobody seems to be talking about. But, whatever happened was so bad, the pro hockey team fired him with cause and voided the remaining 2.5 years on his contract.

Now, Montgomery is breaking his silence ... and while he's not explaining the actions that caused his termination, he claims he's had a break-through moment and realizes he needs help.

"Losing my job as head coach of the Dallas Stars last month was a wake-up call," Montgomery said ... "It was also the appropriate call."

"I let the team’s front office, staff and players down. More importantly, I let my wife and my family down."

"The team’s decision to end my role forced me to look into the mirror and decide whether I wanted to continue living a damaging lifestyle or get help. I decided to get help. I turned to professionals in the field of alcohol abuse for their guidance and counseling. It has been an overwhelming and a very humbling experience knowing that I am not alone."

He continued, "Today, with the unconditional support of my wife and family, and many close friends, I took another step forward by admitting myself into an inpatient residential program, where I intend to take the steps to be a better husband, father, friend, coach and mentor – one day at a time."

"It’s a process I am committed to. As I do this, I ask that my family’s privacy be respected. Thanks, Monty."