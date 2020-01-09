Guess Who This Glasses Guy Turned Into!
1/9/2020 12:01 AM PT
This kid recently made huge headlines for his massive biceps and shredded bod. But, before all of that, he was just a kid who grew up in Pakistan and was inspired by Hugh Grant to do comedy.
He moved to the U.S. at 18 and attended Grinnell College in Iowa where he graduated with a double major in computer science and philosophy. Impressive, for sure ... but acting, writing and producing are what burst him to fame.
He starred in "The Big Sick" and he, along with his wife, was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. He's also starred in the HBO hit series "Silicon Valley."
