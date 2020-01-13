President Trump Sarcastically Tweets About Cory Booker Dropping Out

TMZ.com

Donald Trump delivered a classy, gracious message to Cory Booker upon hearing the NJ Senator was no longer running for president -- just kidding! He taunted Booker so hard, he should get a 15-yard penalty.

POTUS fired off a tweet minutes after Booker announced he was suspending his campaign, saying ... "Really Big Breaking News (Kidding): Booker, who was in zero polling territory, just dropped out of the Democrat Presidential Primary Race."

Trump sarcastically added ... "Now I can rest easy tonight. I was sooo concerned that I would someday have to go head to head with him!"

Booker officially dropped out Monday, though his polling numbers had been dismal for a while and he failed to qualify for 2 debates.

It’s with a full heart that I share this news—I’m suspending my campaign for president.



To my team, supporters, and everyone who gave me a shot—thank you. I am so proud of what we built, and I feel nothing but faith in what we can accomplish together. pic.twitter.com/Fxvc549vlJ — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 13, 2020 @CoryBooker

The Senator launched his bid for the Dem nomination on February 1 last year. In Monday's dropout announcement, he stuck with his theme of "love and unity" and says he has faith in Americans to find common solutions to common problems.

He says ... "Campaigning over this last year has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my life. Meeting you, meeting people across this country who believe, who know that we may have challenges right now in our nation, but together, we will rise."