MLB's Ryan Zimmerman Plays Goalie For Capitals, Saves Ovechkin Slapshot!

MLB's Ryan Zimmerman Plays Goalie For Caps ... Saves Alex Ovechkin Slap Shot!!!
1/15/2020 10:37 AM PT
Here's something that'll make you feel REALLY unathletic ... Nationals star Ryan Zimmerman suited up in goal for the Capitals on Wednesday -- and saved an Alex Ovechkin slap shot!!!
Unclear why the Washington third baseman decided to trade in the mitt for a set of goalie pads this week ... but he sure as hell impressed everyone watching at Caps practice.
Zimmerman got between the pipes and stopped one-timers from Ovi ... and later got in some shootout drills, where he didn't suck either!
But, the most impressive part? That came when Alex decided to fire a missile at Zimmerman from the point -- and he saved it with a flashy piece of leather!!!!
Nothing to it. World Series Champ Ryan Zimmerman snagging a glove hand save off an Ovi slap shot. Great way for #Caps practice to end! #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/iAifK37K05— Rob Carlin (@RobCarlinNBCS) January 15, 2020 @RobCarlinNBCS
Zimm was pretty humble after the workout ... hilariously calling it all, "terrifying."
"What a great experience," he said. "Terrifying, but fun. Glad I did it, but I'll never do it again."
Zimm says that now ... but the 35-year-old's baseball career IS winding down -- so never say never, Ryan!!!
