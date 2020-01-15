MLB's Ryan Zimmerman Plays Goalie For Capitals, Saves Ovechkin Slapshot!

MLB's Ryan Zimmerman Plays Goalie For Caps ... Saves Alex Ovechkin Slap Shot!!!

1/15/2020 10:37 AM PT
Breaking News

Here's something that'll make you feel REALLY unathletic ... Nationals star Ryan Zimmerman suited up in goal for the Capitals on Wednesday -- and saved an Alex Ovechkin slap shot!!!

Unclear why the Washington third baseman decided to trade in the mitt for a set of goalie pads this week ... but he sure as hell impressed everyone watching at Caps practice.

Zimmerman got between the pipes and stopped one-timers from Ovi ... and later got in some shootout drills, where he didn't suck either!

But, the most impressive part? That came when Alex decided to fire a missile at Zimmerman from the point -- and he saved it with a flashy piece of leather!!!!

Zimm was pretty humble after the workout ... hilariously calling it all, "terrifying."

"What a great experience," he said. "Terrifying, but fun. Glad I did it, but I'll never do it again."

NEVER AGAIN...
Washington Capitals

Zimm says that now ... but the 35-year-old's baseball career IS winding down -- so never say never, Ryan!!!

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1
Watch The Hollywood Beatdown

Related Articles

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video