Harvey Weinstein Says Stealth Jurors Have Infiltrated His Sexual Assault Trial
Harvey Weinstein 'Stealth Jurors' Have Infiltrated My Trial
1/19/2020 7:02 AM PT
Harvey Weinstein says he's been had by jurors who are pretending to be impartial when in fact they want him locked up and the key thrown away.
Weinstein's lawyer, Arthur Aidala, filed legal docs Friday to further support his motion for a change of venue ... claiming the 12-person jury was comprised of "stealth jurors" who lied during the jury selection process, claiming they could be clean slates when it came to hearing evidence when in fact they held secret prejudices.
The lawyer cites examples of 2 prospective jurors who claimed impartiality but later revealed their feelings on social media. One wrote, "Goodbye Jury Duty. And goodbye Harvey Weinstein. I hope they convict you on all counts...I was told not to talk about the trial if I was a juror...I don't know if it's my past as a lawyer or my past at Disney but I'm free for the next 4 years- unlike Harvey!"
The other prospective juror also took to Facebook, writing, "Ok that was my time on the Weinstein case. Do I get paid? I don't get up before 5 for free. Harvey you cant [sic] act for sh*t with that walker you made it look like a prize on The Price is Right. Also they're gonna crucify you."
The ship, however, has already sailed. The judge denied the defense motion for a change of venue and a 12-person jury has been picked. Opening arguments are set for this week.
11 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.