Gigi Hadid Dismissed as Juror on Harvey Weinstein Criminal Trial

TMZ/Getty Composite

Gigi Hadid will not have to look at Harvey Weinstein for weeks on end ... she's been dismissed from jury service in Manhattan.

Gigi showed up Thursday morning at the courthouse to re-enter the panel of potential jurors -- but it was a quick trip.

SplashNews.com

Shortly after the 8th day of jury selection began, Ms. Hadid was excused from the panel ... and not shockingly. As we reported, Gigi told the judge earlier this week she'd met Weinstein once.

The bigger issue with her being a juror -- for the defense, certainly -- is the fact she's BFFs with Cara Delevingne ... who's publicly accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

The good news for Gigi -- she did her civic duty by even responding to the jury summons ... more than most of us can say, right? She also gets to pocket $40! That's the daily stipend for NYC jurors.