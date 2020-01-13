Gigi Hadid Called as Potential Juror on Harvey Weinstein Trial
1/13/2020 10:28 AM PT
Gigi Hadid's in an awkward place, getting called as a potential juror on Harvey Weinstein's criminal trial -- and though she probably has solid reason to be excused, it seems she wants to serve.
Gigi showed up Monday morning in the NYC courthouse, and was later seen exiting. She was the model potential juror -- refusing to discuss the case, now in the fifth day of jury selection. More than 100 jurors have reportedly filled out questionnaires about their backgrounds and whether they'd remain impartial in the case.
Gigi was reportedly seated just 20 feet away from Weinstein and, according to the NY Daily News, she told the judge she'd previously met Weinstein but, "I think I'm still able to keep an open mind to the facts."
It's unclear if Gigi's been selected as a juror, but she's definitely got a dog in this fight. Back in 2017, Gigi's good friend, Cara Delevingne, accused the disgraced studio mogul of making an unwanted move and asking her questions about her sex life.
