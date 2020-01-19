Martin Lawrence -- Good Genes or Good Docs?!
1/19/2020 5:34 AM PT
Martin Lawrence's good looks are here for life!
Here is a 27-year-old version of the 'Bad Boys' star looking his best at the NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, California back in 1993 (left).
And 27, years later ... The now 54-year-old has been dressing to impress along with his costar. Will Smith, since the two of them have been promoting the "Bad Boys For Life" film together over the last few weeks. This will be the third and final installment of the 'Bad Boys' trilogy. Lawrence was seen rockin' these sweet specs at the premiere of the movie in Hollywood, California earlier this week.
Still got it!
The question is ...
