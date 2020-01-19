Prince Harry Hits The Town After Ditching Royal Title

Getty

Prince Harry -- or Henry Charles Albert David for short, now -- is carrying on without a royal title just fine ... and he's even looking the part of a smart, casual commoner too.

The Duke of Sussex was spotted Sunday in London heading into the Ivy Chelsea Garden restaurant, where a social event of some kind was going down. PH was in attendance, obviously, which is interesting considering he's no longer His Highness ... just Harry.

Fact is, Harry doesn't rep the Queen or the Commonwealth anymore after an agreement between him, his wife, Meghan, and his grandma was reached just this weekend. Buckingham Palace says they'll still uphold the Royal Family's values, just informally.

That said, it's clear Har here still has the access and privilege of being a Royal -- he continues to hit public events like this and is probably rubbing shoulders with folks along the way. And, while he comes from nobility, he doesn't have the added pressure anymore.

Just check out the way he's dressed -- chic, modern ... and dare we say, loose and free?

Play video content Alaska TV / Channel 5

Meanwhile, Harry's father-in-law, Thomas Markle, slammed his and Meg's decision to step away from royal duties and royal life in general ... calling it "embarrassing." He also said what Harry and Meghan had done reduced the Palace to a Walmart with a crown.