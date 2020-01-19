Queen Elizabeth Attends Sunday Church Service with Prince Andrew
Queen Elizabeth If You Can't Be with the One You Love ... Love the One Your With
1/19/2020 7:14 AM PT
SplashNews.com
Queen Elizabeth doesn't seem to be shedding any tears after cutting the cord with Harry and Meghan, because she showed up with Prince Andrew, smiling and wearing a checkered coat.
And, speaking of checkered ... it's a big show of support for her son, who's smack in the middle of the Jeffrey Epstein pedophile scandal after that disastrous TV interview.
Her appearance comes a day after she 86'd the royal titles of Harry and Meghan. It's apparent ... H&M aren't coming back to England anytime soon, and they may be forever outsiders after their move to Canada.
As for Andrew ... he's kept a low profile -- he even missed Christmas Day church services. They were all smiles as they left the church -- of course, in a Bentley.
