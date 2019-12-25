Prince William, Kate, George and Charlotte Celebrate Christmas in Church
12/25/2019 6:55 AM PT
The Royals have had a tough year no doubt, but at least some of them tried to put on a happy face for Xmas.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte clutched the hand of parents William and Kate as they made their way to church. They joined grandpa Prince Charles as they entered the Church of St. Mary Magdalene on the Queen's Sandringham estate, about 100 miles from London.
Prince Louis wasn't there ... he's 18 months old and too young for the festivities. Louis hung out with Kate's parents.
Also missing ... Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and baby Archie ...they're spending the holiday in Canada with her mom. Prince Andrew was not there, but he attended a church service with the Queen earlier in the day with Prince Charles.
