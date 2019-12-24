Queen Omits Photos of Princes Harry, Andrew and Meghan Markle During Speech

Getty

Queen Elizabeth may now be the dictionary definition of the phrase, "A picture is worth a thousand words," in what seems like a revealing and biting Xmas address to her people.

The Queen always gives a Christmas speech behind a table filled with pics of the royals. And, there they were -- William, Kate, the kids, Philip .... but wait, something's missing.

There were no pics of Andrew, which you might understand given the stories that have surfaced about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

But then ... there are no pics of Prince Harry, Meghan or baby Archie. It's especially puzzling since this is Archie's first year as a royal or on Earth. As you know, they're spending Xmas in Canada with Meghan's mom, thousands of miles from Buckingham Palace ... and we're guessing that didn't please the Queen.