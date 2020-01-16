Prince Harry Surfaces for Rugby Action at Buckingham Palace

Getty

Prince Harry doesn't seem too stressed after what was one of the most tumultuous weeks ever for the Royal Family ... in fact, looks like he's shrugging it all off.

The Duke of Sussex surfaced Thursday at Buckingham Palace to host the draw for the Rugby League World Cup 2021 -- his first sighting since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, announced they were stepping down from senior royal duties.

Harry's face kind of says it all ... it's no biggie!

Before the draw, Harry spent some time meeting with children who'd gathered to play some flag rugby ... and he put smiles on their faces. Looks like the kids are alright with his big life change decision.

As we reported ... Meghan also surfaced for the first time this week at a women's center in Vancouver, and everyone looked thrilled to be in her company too.