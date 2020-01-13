Queen Elizabeth Supports Harry & Meghan Leaving, Wishes They Wouldn't

Breaking News Getty

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are winning over Queen Elizabeth -- immediately following the family summit, Her Majesty now says she supports them stepping away from Royal life.

QE2 says both she and the fam are fully supportive of her grandson's power move. That said, she's pretty honest too, and notes she wishes they would've stayed on and remained "full-time working Members of the Royal Family."

Her statement was released after the Queen's sit-down with Prince Harry, Prince William and Prince Charles on the future of the Royal Family and how they'd all move forward after Harry and Meg's announcement. Meghan, who's in Canada now, reportedly teleconferenced for the meeting.

Her Majesty says there will be a period of transition while they sort out details on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's departure and finances. Harry made it clear they don't want to rely on public funds and prefer to seek financial independence.

Harry's grandma also confirmed he and Meghan will split their time between Canada and the U.K.