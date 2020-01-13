Prince Harry & Prince William Deny Report of Will's 'Bullying Attitude'

Getty

Prince Harry and Prince William are actively squashing a report alleging Prince William's "bullying attitude" -- toward his brother and Meghan Markle -- is what's driving the couple away.

The brothers issued a rare joint statement Monday, saying, "Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a UK newspaper today speculating about the relationship between the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge."

The statement continues ... "For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful."

The story suggested they had a falling out because William hasn't been friendly toward Meghan, and came on the eve of Queen Elizabeth's emergency meeting at her Sandringham Estate. QE2 is holding a summit with Prince Charles, Will and Harry to discuss how the family moves forward after Harry and Meghan's bombshell announcement they're stepping down from "senior" royal responsibilities.