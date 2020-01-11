Harry and Meghan Betting Odds Suggest Pregnancy, Politics

Exclusive TMZ/Getty Composite

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's stunning decision to step down as senior members of the Royal Family doesn't just have The Queen reeling ... it's shaken up the betting world.

Those looking for some action following the royal shake-up will find plenty of wagering options thanks to oddsmakers at US-Bookies.com ... but the most notable ones revolve around the Duke and Duchess potentially expanding their family.

As of now, the odds are 1/4 that Meghan will announce she's pregnant with the couple's second child in 2020 ... meaning a $100 bet only profits $25, because it's very likely to happen. The odds were 1/2 before they announced they were bailing on senior Royal duties.

As we reported, Harry and Meghan also revealed they'll be splitting time between the UK and Canada. Hence, baby Archie's sibling being born in North America is now favored over being born in England ... at 7/10 (a $100 bet wins $70).

Those are pretty short odds, but there are some long-shot options too ... especially for those who believe Markle wants to return to her acting career.

Meghan having a career in politics is at 8/1 odds, meaning a $100 wager profits $900. That's nice, but a bet on Harry to land gig in civil service is at 10/1 odds ... that's a $1,100 win for a $100 bet!