The Queen Seen for First Time Since Harry and Meghan News, Looks Angry

James Whatling/Mega

Queen Elizabeth has a lot on her mind after her grandson Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to bail on the Royal Family ... and the stress is written all over her face.

Her Majesty was spotted driving her Land Rover down some country roads Friday, away from Sandringham in Norfolk, to head to a photo shoot in a field ... and she doesn't look too happy about the current state of affairs.

John McLellan

As we reported ... the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the shocking call this week to step down from their senior duties and split their time between Canada, and it has the Royal Fam in crisis mode.

Prince Charles and William have reportedly ordered their teams to find a "workable solution" to the situation with Harry and Meghan, but unless something changes ... the couple will be living in North America soon and supporting their Queen from afar. The question -- will the Queen play ball with part-timers? And, there's evidence she will not.

The backlash from their decision has already begun -- their wax figures got yanked from the Royal Family display at Madame Tussauds in London.

AP

The shocking news has also had a ripple effect ... on Oprah. She's had to come out and denied reports she advised Harry and Meghan to break free from the Royals and head to North America.