Queen Elizabeth to Hold Meeting Over Harry & Meghan's Future

Queen Elizabeth is having a face-to-face with the Royal men of her life to hash out what's next for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ... who wanna be part-timers.

TMZ has confirmed that Her Majesty has summoned Harry, Prince William and their dad, Prince Charles, for what's said to be an unprecedented meeting Monday at her country home of Sandringham, Norfolk to discuss next steps for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

It's the first time the immediate family has gotten together in person since the Sussexes said they were out (ish) and wanted to seek financial independence from across the pond.

The aim of the summit, if you will, is to come to an agreement among all parties -- one which can hopefully accommodate Harry and Meg, who are stepping back from senior royal duties. BTW, Meghan is expected to phone in during the meeting from Canada.

Apparently, there's a wide range of possibilities to consider among the Royal brood -- and we're hearing the Queen wants to come to terms sooner rather than later ... obviously, knowing whatever resolution they all reach might take some time to put into practice.

Long story short ... it's a family meeting, and Grandma has some things to get off her chest, we're sure. Mind you, we've heard Harry and Meghan defied the Queen's wishes with the timing of their announcement. So, she's probably not going to be as gracious as usual.