Prince Harry's Military Friend Says Decision Was To Protect Meghan And Archie

Prince Harry Military Pal Says Decision to Bolt to Protect Fam
1/11/2020 7:38 AM PT
Prince Harry's military buddy says the decision to bolt from the Royal fam was to protect his family ... and it's clear from listening to him -- the death of Harry's mom loomed large in the decision.
JJ Chalmers appeared on UK's "The One Show" Friday and said Harry's #1 priority is his wife and kid.
It's interesting ... JJ thinks part of Harry's thinking was so little Archie would know when he gets older his pops did right by him.
And, then there's this ... watch the video as JJ talks about Harry's need to be proactive before something goes terribly wrong ... there's no doubt he's talking about the death of Princess Diana, which has haunted Harry to this day.
