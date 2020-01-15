Meghan Markle Surfaces at Women's Center in Vancouver Amid Drama

Eastside Women's Centre

Meghan Markle and the other Royals need some fresh air -- so she and a few others are getting out and, seemingly, getting on with their lives ... all in good spirits too.

The Duchess of Sussex surfaced Tuesday in Vancouver -- she's reportedly living on the island across the way -- at a place called the Downtown Eastside Women's Centre, where she posed with the staff and was grinning from ear-to-ear front and center, in between everybody.

They wrote on Facebook, "Look who we had tea with today! The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, visited us today to discuss issues affecting women in the community."

The DEWC is known for helping those less fortunate in the area, while also providing food and services to women specifically. Looks like these folks do some good work -- and, obviously, their cause caught Meg's eye. She's very much about supporting these efforts.

Across the pond, her in-laws, Kate Middleton and Prince William, were also spotted out and about in Bradford, where they were leaving the local City Hall for what appears to have been some sort of flower-worthy ceremony. Kate was carrying a handful of white roses.