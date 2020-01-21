Guess Who This Blonde Boy Turned Into!

This blondie was born in the mean streets (kidding) of Santa Monica and grew up to be a real badass and action star. He actually didn't wanna be an actor at all but he got bitten by the acting bug in high school and the rest was history.

His first major big-screen role came in the 1985 classic "The Goonies" ... and he had several TV roles, but he'd ultimately shift back to the big screen where it took him YEARS to find success. He landed in "Grindhouse," written by Quentin Tarantino, but his big breaks came in "American Gangster," "No Country for Old Men" and "Milk."