Aerosmith's Joey Kramer Says He's Going to Grammy Event Despite Court Ruling

Aerosmith's Joey Kramer I'm Going to That Grammy Event!!! Even If They Won't Let Me Play
1/24/2020 9:41 AM PT
Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer is taking his L in court in stride -- saying he's not leaving the band, and even though he won't be on the drums ... he'll be front and center for their Friday night gig.
Joey was out Thursday night at a pre-Grammy party in WeHo where a throng of fans showered him with love. Joey snapped selfies and signed autographs ... and overall looked to be in a pretty good mood.
The camera guy asks Joey if he plans to rejoin the band after its 2 Grammy gigs ... prompting the rock star to give a quick-witted answer, followed by a huge smile. He added that despite the judge ruling he can't play with Aerosmith this weekend ... he'll be at Friday night's MusiCares Person of Year Gala -- and he explains why.
It's not like Joey's crashing it either, he's been invited to attend ... regardless of the legal battle with his bandmates.
TMZ broke the story ... Joey got shut down in court after a judge ruled against him joining the band for their Grammys performance. Remember, he sued the band as a last-ditch effort to return to his "rightful place" with Aerosmith ... but the judge sided with the band's reasoning for keeping him out -- he's too rusty.
We obtained a video of Joey trying to join the band's Grammy rehearsal in L.A. last weekend, but he was denied entry. Joey tells TMZ seeing a fill-in drummer playing on stage at two premiere events honoring the band he's been a part of for 50 years is extremely hurtful.
