Mug Shot Of Opera Singer Who Crashed into Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago

The woman who crashed her Jeep into Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club was all smiles Friday when she posed for her official mugshot and it turns out she's an opera singer.

Hannah Roemhild is currently in custody on both federal and state charges, after getting behind the wheel of her jeep and crashing through 2 checkpoints. Secret Service agents fired shots at the vehicle ... 30-year-old Roemhild was not struck.

That led to a wild chase that ended outside Studio 6 motel in West Palm Beach, where she was taken into custody. Cops say she was clearly impaired.

Before arriving at Mar-a-Lago, a Florida Highway Patrol trooper spotted her at the famed Breakers Palm Beach hotel ... 3 miles from Mar-a-Lago. The trooper tried to stop Roemhild but she was not following his instructions so he smashed her window and grabbed the wheel. Nevertheless, Roemhild got away.

Trump wasn't at Mar-a-Lago ... he was 2 hours out when the incident went down.