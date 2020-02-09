Miley Cyrus Closes Out Doors' 50th Anniversary 'Morrison Hotel' Party

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

The Doors snagged a ton of big-time talent, including Miley Cyrus, to help them celebrate a milestone in music -- and it seems they rocked too hard ... 'cause sirens had to respond.

The iconic rock band held a little shindig Saturday night at the Sunset Marquit Hotel in West Hollywood, where designer John Varvatos and photog Timothy White co-hosted with Jack Daniels sponsoring. It was all to honor the 50th anniversary of 'Morrison Hotel.'

It's The Doors' 5th album, and it was a game-changer in music -- further cementing the band's legacy in rock. 'Morrison' was also considered a return to form for them.

BTW, this legendary photo that was used for the 'Morrison Hotel' album cover was shot by the great Henry Diltz. Just a fun fact -- he did an entire shoot of the boys back then.

Anyway, it would appear the album left a major impact on some Hollywood's biggest stars, including Dennis Quaid, Jonathan Galecki and Michael Bolton ... all of whom showed up to play a tune in tribute to TD. Some of them even played with The Doors themselves -- especially Doors guitarist Robby Krieger, who jamemed with everyone.

All acts were accompanied by the house band, the Tangeirs Blues Band. Then came Miley's close-out performance, which we're told was awesome ... but also a bad omen.