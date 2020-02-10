Justin Bieber Plays Hockey with Friends at Central Park Rink
Justin Bieber Hockey Time ... Looks Fun as Puck!!!
2/10/2020 6:50 AM PT
Justin Bieber capped off a big weekend on the ice ... where he showed off a different set of skills for his fans.
Bieber rented out Wollman Rink in Central Park late Sunday night so he and his friends could unwind by playing some pick-up hockey, and JB's performance on skates is good ... but not quite as impressive as his return to "Saturday Night Live."
Justin stood out with his bleach blonde hair and white #5 jersey, so it was easy for the adoring crowd to keep an eye on him as he and a buddy went head-to-head in a skills challenge.
The friend wowed with his moves for sure, and Bieber got there too ... after a couple tries.
As we reported ... JB was the musical guest on 'SNL' and showcased his new stuff, including his single, "Yummy," and a collab with Quavo called "Intentions," for which their music vid's shining light on a good cause.
The 2 hit up 1OAK in NYC afterward to celebrate, and clearly ... Justin's still feeling the fun vibes.
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.