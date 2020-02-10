Justin Bieber Plays Hockey with Friends at Central Park Rink

Play video content SplashNews.com

Justin Bieber capped off a big weekend on the ice ... where he showed off a different set of skills for his fans.

Bieber rented out Wollman Rink in Central Park late Sunday night so he and his friends could unwind by playing some pick-up hockey, and JB's performance on skates is good ... but not quite as impressive as his return to "Saturday Night Live."

Justin stood out with his bleach blonde hair and white #5 jersey, so it was easy for the adoring crowd to keep an eye on him as he and a buddy went head-to-head in a skills challenge.

The friend wowed with his moves for sure, and Bieber got there too ... after a couple tries.

As we reported ... JB was the musical guest on 'SNL' and showcased his new stuff, including his single, "Yummy," and a collab with Quavo called "Intentions," for which their music vid's shining light on a good cause.

Play video content SplashNews.com