Quavo Balls Out Of His Mind In Legendary Pick-Up Game With Bieber & Drake!

Did you know Quavo can SERIOUSLY ball?!?!?!

It's true ... the Migos rapper hit the court with a bunch of other A-list celebs (including Justin Bieber and Drake) on Thursday ... and the dude put on an absolute clinic!!

Huncho scored from all three levels -- his left-handed jumper was as buttery as an NBA pro's -- and his passing was top notch too!!

It's unclear why all the guys were together for some run at the famous court at Summit NYC in New York City ... but the clips from the games were pretty legendary.

Quavo stole the show scoring 15 points in this vid alone ... but Bieber put his skills on display too -- looking like a mini-Steve Nash!!

Drake also hit some 3s, Sheck Wes knocked down his shots ... and good times appeared to be had by all.

"This game is better than the 2020 NBA Celebrity Game!!!" said NBA skills coach Chris Brickley, who witnessed the game with his own two eyes.