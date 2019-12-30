Justin Bieber Celebrates Hockey Goal With Zero Chill, Figure Skating Spins!

Play video content Breaking News

Justin Bieber was anything but despacito on the ice over the weekend ... 'cause after the Biebs put home a goal in his pick-up hockey game, he celebrated like a mad man!!!

Watch the video ... JB's celly after tickling the twine was Tier One -- there was knuckle dragging, figure skating spins and even a sweet one-legged pose to cap it all off!!!

It's unclear where Bieber was getting in some on-ice run ... but we're all sure as hell glad someone brought the camera, 'cause Justin put on a show.

The 25-year-old scored a bunch of goals in the game ... and he even wrote of one of his saucy, behind-the-back shots, "Like my wife always says.... I got good hands."

Of course, Bieber had every right to toot his own horn ... Justin was pretty nasty on the ice -- even Quavo chimed in on the vids, saying, "That's hard."

In fact, his moves caught the attention of NHL officials ... who tweeted out Bieber's backhand themselves!!!