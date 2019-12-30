Justin Bieber Celebrates Hockey Goal With Zero Chill, Figure Skating Spins!
12/30/2019 11:05 AM PT
Justin Bieber was anything but despacito on the ice over the weekend ... 'cause after the Biebs put home a goal in his pick-up hockey game, he celebrated like a mad man!!!
Watch the video ... JB's celly after tickling the twine was Tier One -- there was knuckle dragging, figure skating spins and even a sweet one-legged pose to cap it all off!!!
It's unclear where Bieber was getting in some on-ice run ... but we're all sure as hell glad someone brought the camera, 'cause Justin put on a show.
The 25-year-old scored a bunch of goals in the game ... and he even wrote of one of his saucy, behind-the-back shots, "Like my wife always says.... I got good hands."
Of course, Bieber had every right to toot his own horn ... Justin was pretty nasty on the ice -- even Quavo chimed in on the vids, saying, "That's hard."
In fact, his moves caught the attention of NHL officials ... who tweeted out Bieber's backhand themselves!!!
So, 10-day contract coming soon, Maple Leafs???
