Guess Who This Braided Beauty Turned Into!

This blondie was born in Oxford before moving to Spain in hopes the weather there would help her in her battle against tracheomalacia. She started acting at just 6 years old and grew really fond of playing off accents.

She made her acting debut in 2014 in the mystery drama, "The Falling" ... earning critical acclaim that included a nomination as Best British Newcomer at the BFI London Film Festival and Best Young British performer by the London Film Critics' Circle. She made her film debut in "Lady Macbeth" in 2016. Her performance in that film earned her the BIFA Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a British Independent Film.