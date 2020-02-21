Dr. Phil Jabs at His Dad in Hollywood Walk of Fame Speech

Play video content TMZ.com

Dr. Phil has his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame now, and he's using the momentous occasion to thank some, and stick it to others ... including his own father!!!

The famed TV doctor was honored Friday by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, not only for all the years starring on his daytime talk show ... but for the many other hats in entertainment he wears, as well.

Dr. Phil says he obviously didn't get all this success by himself -- he specifically thanked his wife of nearly 44 years, Robin, numerous times -- and wished he could share the star with many others. Ya gotta see it though, 'cause of course he said it in a way only Phil could.

It wouldn't be a Dr. Phil speech, though, if he didn't share a story. This one was a shout-out to people who doubted him along the way, and he didn't hesitate to call out his dad. It's a mic drop moment, for sure.

Play video content TMZ.com

The ceremony also featured speeches by Tyler Perry and country singer Ronnie Dunn. Tyler dropped a pretty solid joke ... as his most famous character.