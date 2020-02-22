What's The Big Frigin' Difference?

Don't let these two almost identical images of Harry Styles catch you off guard! Focus in on these sweet snaps and see if you can find what sneaky switches have been made to the tricky pic!

The singer was recently spotted in London, England leaving an interview with BBC Radio. We have made a few changes to this snap of Styles greeting his fans on the way out ... Get your detective hat on and see if you can figure out what the differences are between these two super similar snaps!